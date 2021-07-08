Reverend Eric Melton, a national evangelist with the Assemblies of God, and the Melton Family Revival Evangelistic Ministries will host two separate services at area churches Sunday.
For their third visit to the church since 2015, they will be Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church during the 10:30 a.m. service July 11. The church is located at 201 Hwy 84 in Mount Enterprise.
Pastor John Wahl and the church invite the public to attend.
The church’s phone number is (903) 822-3743.
For more information about the church, view their Facebook page at facebook.com/achurchforallpeople.
At 6 p.m. Sunday evening, they will be at Pierce’s Chapel Assembly of God, located at 7210 FM 747 South, in Jacksonville. Pastors Ernest and Marcia Higginbotham invite the public to attend this evangelistic service.
The church can be reached by calling (903) 586-9076.
For more information about the church, visit pierceschapelaog.org.
Eric and his wife Jenny will minister in music and in the preaching of the Word at both locations.
For more information on the Melton Family, visit the Facebook page Melton Family Revival Ministries.
