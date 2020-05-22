RUSK – A 10 a.m. ceremony will be held Monday on the downtown square in Rusk, honoring fallen service members who paid the ultimate sacrifices in serving the United States Armed Forces.
Meanwhile, Texas Land Commissioner and Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush will host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m. Monday on Facebook LIVE. The ceremony will feature Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral William McRaven as keynote speaker and remarks by Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush.
A wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of “Taps” will be conducted over live stream from the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
On Monday, financial institutions and post offices will be closed in observance of the national holiday. Locally, the Cherokee County Courthouse and county offices will also be closed May 25, as will city offices in Jacksonville, Alto, Bullard, Cuney, New Summerfield, Reklaw, Rusk, Troup and Wells.
