Cherokee County Retired School Personnel recently awarded four scholarships to Rusk and Jacksonville school employees to help further their education. Scholarships were awarded to those who are currently enrolled in classes to earn either a degree in education or an administrative certificate.
Recent recipients included Shauna Goff or Rusk and Laura Guidry, Amber Vasquez and Laura Norwood of Jacksonville.
These scholarships were given in memory of Richard Slawson, Madge Burton, Evelyn Wagoner, Max Treadwell, Bertie Hines and Suzanne Staton Barber.
Anyone desiring to donate to the memorial fund may do so at Austin Bank in care of TRTA Memorial Scholarship Fund.
