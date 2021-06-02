A memorial service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Old Knoxville Cemetery.
Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a picnic lunch and a lawn chair.
For details, contact Jerry Lacy at (903) 842-4435.
A graveside service for Gwenda Merle Gunn, of Beaumont, is scheduled at 2 p.m., May 25, 2021 at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Gwenda passed away on May 20, 2021. She was born in Ponta on September 14, 1935 to Travis …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.