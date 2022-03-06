Jacksonville Middle School choirs competed in UIL competition Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 28 and March 1. Each of the three competing choirs returned from competition with UIL awards.
Competing choirs included the Seventh and Eighth Grade Boys Choir, the Seventh Grade Girls Choir and the Eighth Grade Girls Choir.
The Seventh and Eighth Grade Boys Choir and the Seventh Grade Girls Choir each earned a Division II rating, or Excellent, for their sight reading and a Division 1 rating, or Superior, for their stage performance. Each choir was awarded a UIL plague for their Division 1 stage performance.
The Eighth Grade Girls Choir received an Excellent in concert, and earned a Superior score in sight reading. A UIL plaque was awarded the choir for their performance in sight reading.
Erin M. Blankenship serves as the Jacksonville Middle School Choir Director and expressed pride in the students and their hard work.
