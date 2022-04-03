The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has announced special Holy Week and Easter services, which are open to the community.
Holy Week services will be held at noon Monday-Thursday, April 11 through 14, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson. The scheduled speakers include:
• Monday, April 11 – Rev. M.L. Agnew, Trinity Episcopal;
• Tuesday, April 12 – Rev. Tom Moore, Church of the Nazarene;
• Wednesday, April 13 – Rev. Sarah Odom, First United Methodist;
• Thursday, April 14 – Pastor Dale Jemeson, St. John’s Methodist.
A lunch will be provided each day following the service.
An Easter Sunrise service, sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, is scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music. Father Jay Lucas of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is the scheduled speaker.
The service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or another type of seating for the event.
