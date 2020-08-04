Children in need of clothing for school need look no further than downtown Jacksonville, where a local ministry has been outfitting students for several years.
Since mid-July, The Clothes Closet & More – located at 314 S. Main St. – has distributed approximately 1,320 garments to 132 school kids, according to executive director Mickey Gear.
“That includes 660 uniforms; the additional spirit and college wear isn't included in that tally,” she said.
Traditionally, The Clothes Closet has set up the uniform distribution as part of an annual Back-to-Shool event held annually in August in Jacksonville, but this year, a national COVID-19 pandemic left organizers of both events scrambling for alternate plans.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which partners with the local school district, opted to deliver backpacks filled with school supplies to lower-school campuses, while the clothing distribution site was set up at The Clothes Closet.
In comparison to previous years, when volunteers faced various challenges that ranged from securing a site to finding volunteers to set up/break down racks of clothing, to lack of air conditioning, this new method has been a hit all the way around.
“COVID did us a favor,” Gear grinned. “We really like this method. It's so much easier. We didn't have that frenzy to set it up, or to take it down. Find storage for it. Find a venue – there's the first thing on the list, and it had been a challenge. And now? It's just here.”
And, she said, “Everybody has said has said how much they love it – that it's like having a personal shopper. They said it's relaxed, and everyone has said how much better it is, because we only allow one family at a time, so we can really focus on each one. And so far, we've been able to fill every need.”
Jacksonville volunteer Regina Elliott is the point-woman for distribution, working with families and keeping track of inventory, which Gear said frees up the three other workers there.
It's the second year that youths are able to receive five complete outfits; this year, college and spirit shirts are also being distributed, as the school district has expanded the wearing of either from once a week to every day.
For now, needed donated clothing include smaller size pants and shorts, along with large size shirts, for men, along with boys' medium size shirts, Elliott said.
Appointments can be made during the ministry's business hours, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Although while preferred, appointments are not necessarly.
In keeping with health precautions due to the pandemic, only one family at a time is allowed into the building. Elliott and her clients wear masks while in a segregated room that is sprayed with a disinfectant between appointments and has an air purifier in the room, as well.
Meanwhile, The Clothes Closet also has limited school supplies on hand for children who are new to the district, as well as for those in a home-learning environment, Gear said.
To learn more, call 903-586-0204.
