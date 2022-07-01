Ryan Moreland Jr., a five-year-old male, who was reported missing in Jacksonville, has been found.
About 9 a.m. Friday, a Cherokee County text alert went out regarding the young boy with Autism. A call from the city of Jacksonville was also sent. RJ, as name the boy goes by, was reportedly missing from the Austin St. and Canada St. area. A description of him was given and anyone who had seen him or had information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
A command post had been established in the front parking lot of East Side Elementary and those wishing to assist in the search were asked to check in at the command post first.
The boy was located southeast of the original location in an area known as Happy Hills. He was being checked by a paramedic and being returned to his parents.
The JPD expressed thanks to all volunteers and surrounding law enforcement for their assistance.
