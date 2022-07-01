Ryan Moreland Jr., a five-year-old male, who was reported missing in Jacksonville, has been found.
About 9 a.m. Friday, a Cherokee County text alert went out regarding the young boy with Autism. A call from the city of Jacksonville was also sent. RJ, as name the boy goes by, was reportedly missing from the Austin St. and Canada St. area. A description of him was given and anyone who had seen him or had information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
Approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday, the Progress was informed the child had been found and details were being gathered.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
