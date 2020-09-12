According to a 2019 Investment Company Institute study, annuities now hold over $2.3 trillion in assets. What exactly is an annuity? It’s a contract with an insurance company where, in exchange for either a single premium or a series of premiums. The insurance company agrees to make regular payments to the contract holder at a certain date in the future. You can use an annuity with money that has already been taxed (non-qualified annuity) or in a retirement plan like an IRA (qualified annuity).
Annuity contracts pass through two distinct phases: accumulation and payout. During the accumulation phase, the funds accumulate until the annuity contract reaches its payout date. At that time, the total will either be paid out as a lump sum or as a series of payments over a period that can stretch as long as the account holder’s life. The funds attributed to the initial premium will not be taxed, but any earnings on those funds will be taxed as regular income.
There are basically two kinds of annuities: immediate and deferred. As its name implies, an immediate annuity is structured to provide current income. After paying the initial premium, an individual receives regular income, which can be deferred up to 12 months. The funds remaining in the contract accumulate on a tax-deferred basis. And only that portion of each payment attributable to interest is subject to taxes; the rest is treated as a return of principal.
A deferred annuity is an annuity contract that defers payout until a specific date in the future. The premiums you pay to a deferred annuity accumulate and earn interest during the accumulation phase. The annuity holder determines the amount of payments and when the payouts begin, which is usually in retirement. With a deferred annuity, the earnings credited to your contract are taxed when they are withdrawn.
Annuities have contract limitations, fees, and charges, including account and administrative fees, underlying investment management fees, mortality and expense fees, and charges for optional benefits. Most annuities have surrender fees that are usually highest if you take out the money in the initial years of the annuity contact. Withdrawals and income payments are taxed as ordinary income. If a withdrawal is made prior to age 59½, a 10% federal income tax penalty may apply (unless an exception applies). The guarantees of an annuity contract depend on the issuing company’s claims-paying ability. Annuities are not guaranteed by the FDIC or any other government agency.
Annuities have some attractive features that may be worth exploring. In closing, remember two things. One, annuities are not for everyone. They must fit your situation so make sure an annuity is right for you. Second, like everything in life, annuities aren’t free. They have expenses that need to be considered. Many annuities can be expensive so ask the person showing you the annuity to explain all the costs before committing to it.
