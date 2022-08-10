More than 1,700 Cherokee County Electric COOP customers are without power

As of 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, 1,751 Cherokee County Electric COOP accounts were without electricity after a strong ban of thunderstorms passed through the area in early afternoon.
Most of those affected live northwest of Jacksonville, along both sides of U.S. Highway 175 near Cuney.
Outages extend north up to the Lake Palestine area.
The electric provider gave no indication as to when services would be turned back on.
At one time Tuesday afternoon as many as 10,000 homes and businesses in East Texas had no power due to the strong storms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.