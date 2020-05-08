Heavy thunder storms and gusty winds on Friday morning has resulted in 1,934 Oncor customers having lost electricity as of 9:50 a.m.
Thhe greatest number of customers affected are in Jacksonville where 1,520 are in the dark.
Although Oncor service crews are scattered throughout the city, making efforts to swiftly restore services, no estimated time on the completion of the repairs has been given.
The 396 Oncor accounts in New Summerfield should have electricity restored by 3 p.m. Friday.
Thirteen Oncor customers in the Bullard area and five in Rusk are also powerless with no estimated completion time on those repairs having been made.
