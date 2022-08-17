More than 200 customers in Maydelle are without electricity

MAYDELLE - As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday 239 Cherokee County Electric COOP customers remained without electricity in the Maydelle community west of Rusk.
Power was lost around 5 p.m. when a strong thunderstorm rolled through the area.
Although an exact time that all power will be restore isn't available, repair crews have made considerable progress throughout the evening hours in making repairs and getting customers reconnected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.