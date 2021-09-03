More than 450 Oncor customers in Jacksonville are without power

At 5:25 p.m. Friday 456 Oncor customers in Jacksonville were without electricity.
The majority of the outages appear to be in north Jacksonville.
It has been reported, although this information has not yet been confirmed by the Progress, that the outage is the result of a late-afternoon traffic accident on Hwy. 69 North.
According to the Oncor Outage Map, electrical services are expected to be restored by 8 p.m. this evening.
