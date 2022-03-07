(AUSTIN) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced on March 2 the Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund is available for qualified homeowners who need help with past due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households could receive up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payment assistance, and up to $25,000 to pay past due property taxes, property insurance and delinquent homeowner association and/or condo association fees.
“We take the financial hardships of our fellow Texans very seriously,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “The Texas HAF program can help eligible Texas homeowners overcome challenges, like overdue mortgages, and help Texans keep their homes. We’re committed to distributing this assistance as quickly, accurately, and seamlessly as possible.”
TXHAF assistance is designed to help homeowners avoid mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and help prevent the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020.
Homeowners in need of assistance should visit www.texashomeownerassistance.com for information on eligibility and to submit their application, or for additional assistance homeowners can call 1-833-651-3874.
In addition, TXHAF is in the process of partnering with organizations across the state to assist households with completing applications. Payments will be sent directly to mortgage servicers and/or appropriate property payees (tax authorities, insurance companies, or HOAs), once a homeowner’s application has been approved.
To qualify for TXHAF, Texas homeowners must meet the following criteria:
• Have fallen behind on one or more of mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance, and/or HOA association fee payments
• Have a household income at or below 100% Area Median Income
• Own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence
• Experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic
TDHCA is administering approximately $840 million for TXHAF under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. To date, TDHCA has provided approximately $5 million in mortgage payment relief through two limited pilot programs.
In preparation for applying for TXHAF funds, homeowners should have the following documentation on-hand:
• Proof of Identification. The homeowner must provide a current or expired form of identification, such as a driver’s license, state identification card, voter registration card, school registration form, library card, passport, student ID, Social Security card, military ID, naturalization certificate, lawful permanent residency card, employment authorization document, or birth certificate.
• Proof of Income. The homeowner must enter a monthly income figure that is equal to or less than 100% of AMI. On the income screen, applicants must provide income documentation, such as paystubs.
• Proof of Occupancy. The homeowner must provide proof that the property is their primary residence, e.g., a utility bill for the property in the homeowner’s name and address. In lieu of supporting documentation, a homeowner attestation will be accepted.
• Delinquent Statement. A statement or statements showing delinquent mortgage loan payments and/or delinquent property charges, which include delinquent property taxes, HOA fees or liens, or insurance.
About The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is committed to expanding fair housing choice and opportunities for Texans through the administration and funding of affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, weatherization, and community-based services with the help of for-profits, nonprofits, and local governments. For more information about fair housing, funding opportunities, or services in your area, visit tdhca.state.tx.us or the Learn about Fair Housing in Texas page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.