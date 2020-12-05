The annual Rusk Christmas parade, organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, took place Tuesday, Dec. 1. The theme was “Lights! Santa! Action!”
The inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony occurred prior to the parade. Mayor Angela Raiborn, who served as grand marshal of the parade, was given the honor of announcing the official lighting.
Those who arrived early for the evening’s events were entertained with live Christmas music performed by Ian Chandler.
With approximately 35 entries, the parade featured more than 40 cars, floats, walking groups and fire trucks. Participants represented Cherokee County officials, area businesses, churches, civic organizations and other groups.
Of the parade participants who chose to enter the judging contest, the top three were awarded cash prizes. First place and a $100 prize went to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for their float featuring the Grinch in a jail cell. Second place and $75 went to Thomas Adams for his rat rod. Oakland Baptist Church earned third place and an award of $50. The People’s Choice trophy went to KOA Holiday-Rusk.
The 2020 Christmas parade was just the first of many events taking place in Rusk throughout the Christmas season.
Hometown Christmas Experience 2020 takes place today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the downtown square. The event features live entertainment, 30 plus vendor booths, two food trucks a car and bike show.
A scavenger hunt is also taking place. Anyone who wishes to participate needs only obtain a form from the Rusk Chamber booth, locate the hidden snowman and penguin ornaments hidden in shops around the square and have an owner of employee initial the form. Once the form is complete, simply return it to the Chamber booth. All completed forms will be entered in a drawing for a prize basket valued at $300. The Chamber booth will be located by Flowers-N-Things on the corner of 5th and Henderson Streets.
Santa’s House will be set up next to the Cherokee Heritage Center and Museum on Henderson Street between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, as well, for those desiring to have their picture made with Santa. Participants will need to bring their own cameras for this photo opportunity.
The Chamber of Commerce is taking names and addresses through Friday, Dec. 11, for those wishing to enter their residence or business int eh first annual decorating contest. To enter, send the name of business or individual and the address to info@ruskchamber.com. There is no fee to participate. The Chamber’s Christmas Committee will choose their top three favorites and winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 18. Winners will receive a yard sign and certificate, as well as bragging rights.
For more information on these or other Christmas events in Rusk, visit the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call (903) 683-4242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.