A motorcyclist hit a deer in the 8900 block of F.M. 343 only half a mile inside the Cherokee County line, at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
The Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the accident. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk Fire Department and Texas DPS all assisted in the response.
The motorcycle and driver took the full impact of the deer and the motorcyclist was thrown head first down the road, according to a Lilbert-Looneyville VFD Facebook post. He suffered possible broken ribs due to the blunt force trauma to the chest and cuts and contusions to both hands due to his gloves being ripped off by the pavement.
The patient was air lifted by UT Health East Texas’ Air 1 to UT Health Science Trauma Center in Tyler for further evaluation.
The Lilbert-Looneyville VFD credits the man’s survival to the fact he word proper head-to-toe gear.
“If it wasn’t for his helmet, it would have been a different outcome,” the post reads.
The individual involved was not identified.
