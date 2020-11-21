Motorists urged to be on the look out for deer crossing roadways

Tis the season.
Deer are on the move in East Texas and numerous accidents involving vehicles colliding with deer who are attempting to cross roadways have already been noted in most East Texas counties.
According to the annual deer-vehicle collision study by State Farm Insurance, drivers have a 1 in 158 chance of hitting a deer in Texas, which is considered a medium-risk state.
October, November and December are the peak months for crashes involving deer and vehicles.
One is more likely to encounter a deer at dusk and at dawn.
Wildlife experts caution motorists that if they see one deer, assume another deer is following close behind.
Other tips that could help motorists avoid striking deer include, slow down and stay focused on the roadway. Wear your seat belt at all times, avoid distractions while driving, watch for deer crossing signs along the highway and pay even more attention in these areas that are know to be frequented by deer, use your high beam lights, except when meeting other vehicles, and don't depend on deer whistles, as they have been proven to be ineffective.
Motorcyclists should make sure they are wearing all of their protective gear during this time of the year.
