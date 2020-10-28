Spud Nut,
Honest Thief (PG-13, 99 minutes) features the ever popular Liam Neeson in another action adventure feature. This time he is a successful bank robber in Boston. He has accrued nine million dollars from his heists. Then, he meets a woman who changes his life. He wants to start over by voluntarily returning all the money he stole in return for a reduced prison sentence. Complications begin when greedy lawmen steal the stashed away money. Someone gets killed, and the blame is shifted to Neeson. Jeffery Donovan, of TV Burn Notice fame, plays a sympathetic lawman who is Neeson’s only hope of straightening things out. One of the best parts of the story is the romantic relationship Neeson has with Kate Walsh. The movie action is on a smaller, more realistic scale. Everything about this picture was personally satisfying, especially in this period of Hollywood releasing very few films with big name actors. This production easily earns a three potato entertainment rating.
