Movie Review: Tater Tot takes us on a Jungle Cruise

Spud Nut,
Jungle Cruise (PG-13, 127 minutes) pairs Dwayne Johnson with Emily Blunt in a delightful fantasy adventure that has some similarities in style and use of legendary storyline as did The Pirates of the Caribbean. Both feature a boating voyage that has encounters with cursed dead characters essential to the main plot. In this case, the movie is based on a Disney theme park thrill ride. Johnson and Blunt’s humorous contentious relationship is similar to the grand actors, Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, in Pat and Mike. The year is 1916 and the setting is the Amazon River and jungle. Blunt is an English botanist who hires riverboat captain Johnson to search for a mythical Tears of the Moon tree, whose magical leaves can cure any illness. An enemy German prince is also after the tree to help his country’s war effort against England. The film is thoroughly entertaining and as much fun as a trip to Disneyland. If you only see one picture this summer, let it be this four potato rated excursion.
Tater Tot
