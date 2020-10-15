Editor’s Note: A Jacksonville resident has been reviewing movies for friends for several years and has offered to share his thoughts with Daily Progress readers. His reviews come in personal letters to his nicknamed friend, Spud Nut. Our reviewer is Tater Tot, so consequentially the movies get ratings based on potatoes.
Spud Nut,
The War With Grandpa (PG 94 minutes) may not be the funniest movie made lately, but kids will enjoy it just the same. Robert De Niro has moved into his daughter’s home and taken over his sixth grade grandson’s bedroom. The young boy, played by Oakes Fegley, has to move into a converted attic living area. He decides to get back his old bedroom by declaring war on his grandpa and playing pranks on him. The grandpa defends himself with counter pranks. The jokes on each other are clever and cute sometimes. Other times their pranks affect innocent bystanders just like in real wars. The inter-generational competition results in a dodgeball match between four kids and four seniors. Adults will enjoy seeing De Niro teamed up with Jane Seymour, Cheech Marin, and Christopher Walken in the laugh provoking game that has some bruising hits. The story has a moral and ends with the restoration of family ties. In a month that usually features Halloween scary films, this picture is a welcomed contrast to cinematic horror and mayhem. Just in case though, grandpas should beware of taking over someone else’s bedroom. This little feature earns a two potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
