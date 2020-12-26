Kelly Johnston has been promoted to the position of Public Works Director, City Manager Gene Cottle noted during his report to the city council during regular session Monday, Dec. 21. Johnston, employed by the city since 2014, has a Class C Water License and has recently completed the course work to take the test for his Class C Wastewater License.
John Odom was promoted to Foreman in the public works department, assuming Johnston’s previous position. Odom has a Class D Water license and has completed the coursework necessary to take his Class C Water License.
Cottle also presented a cash report, indicating that at the end of November the city had an increase of cash by $177,319.77 above last year. With some of those funds being designated, the net increase for the city over last year’s figures is $155,571.60, or 32.25%.
The city manager’s written report showed a sales tax payment of $47,382.93, the largest such payment for the month of December in Troup’s history and a 32.5 percent increase over Dec. 2019. The December sales tax payment is for retail sales occurring in October.
The city is waiting for the written contract from the Texas Department of Agriculture for the $500,000 grant for sidewalk improvements. The grant will pay for lighting and sidewalks which will allow the city to continue its downtown sidewalk improvement projects.
The monthly police report, also presented by Cottle, recognized Eboni Taylor. Taylor graduated from the Tyler Junior College Police Academy on Dec. 8, becoming the first Black female to be employed as a police officer with the Troup Police Department. The report also indicated seven arrests for the month of November, with eight citations issued and $320 in fines collected.
In action items, the council issued a variance for J. Manuel Yanez for property located behind 803 W. Ross, legally described as M-26.2A of Abstract A0010 E Gee Tract 8E. The variance allows Yanez to move an existing structure to the specified location.
Action by the council was necessary as Troup’s zoning ordinances do not address houses being moved in, only those built which are built on site.
Council also passed an ordinance regarding the use of off-highway vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles and utility vehicles. The use of such vehicles within city limits is generally not permitted, but the ordinance does allow for their use by certain individuals and in specified circumstances.
Some of the permitted uses of these vehicles include by persons in relation to production, care, selling or other specified actions regarding agricultural products; by peace officers or other first responders under specified conditions; and by individuals with undue hardship, who have petitioned the Chief of Police and received a permit. Violations can be penalized by a fine up to $500.
Other action items approved by council included:
- the purchase of a 2008 Ford F250 from the city of Bullard in the amount of $1,500;
- setting a goal to reduce the city’s energy usage by 5 percent each year, as required by the Texas Comptroller's Office; and
- the purchase of a full matrix, LED, trailer mount message board with radar with a purchase price of $25,150.
Troup Middle School art students, Bellah Bednarz and Dakota Bednarz, presented hand-crafted Christmas decorations to the city of Troup.
Meetings of the Troup city council, which normally occur on the third Monday of each month, have been rescheduled in January and February due to city holidays. The meeting dates are set for January 25 and February 22.
Carole Wilson, Place 5 councilwoman, was absent from the meeting.
