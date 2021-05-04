The 37th annual Tomato Fest is slated for Saturday, June 12, in downtown Jacksonville along Commerce Street. Tomato Fest includes five blocks of vendors, food, a farmer’s market, tomato contests of all kinds, a talent show, car show, athletic competitions and more.
A Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest Pageant will kick-off the Tomato Fest week activities on Sunday, June 6.
Anyone ages zero-18 can enter the Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest competition, a beginner-friendly, natural beauty pageant, according to event coordinator Stephanie Toch.
The male division has two age categories, 0-3 years and 4 years and up. The female division consists of eight age categories; 0-18 months, 19-36 months, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-15 years and 16-18 years. There is a $50 entry fee for each contestant.
The pageant will take place at 2 p.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 273 E. TX-204, in Jacksonville. The deadline to enter is Monday, May 24.
To participate, contestants are asked to wear their Sunday best clothing. There are no other requirements for contestants. One winner will be declared in each age group and will receive a trophy, sash and crown. Runners up in each division will also receive a trophy. The overall male and female winners will represent the festival as Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest.
A community service award will be given to the contestant who collects the most non-perishable food items, which the pageant will donate to HOPE, a local non-profit that provides necessities and assistance to the under-served within the community.
The Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest Pageant director is Casey Toch and the event coordinator is Stephanie Toch. This event is not affiliated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
For information on the pageant or related contests, visit the Facebook page Premier Life Pageants.
For additional information or to obtain an entry form, contact Stephanie Toch by email, stephf_86@yahoo.com, or by phone, (903) 284-7458.
