Each year, the Lake Jacksonville Association celebrates the July 4th holiday by hosting the annual Fireworks Display on beautiful Lake Jacksonville. This year’s fireworks show is scheduled for after dark on Monday, July 4.
O.H. Seamands, on behalf of LJA, has secured donations from local businesses. These include:
• Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, $250
• Austin Bank, $500
• Homeland Real Estate, $500
• Texas National Bank, $500
• Bacon Auto Country, $1,000
• Bill McRae Ford, $1,000
Contributions are needed to provide the fireworks display, which is coordinated through the city, but paid for with donations raised by LJA.
Donations can be sent to Lake Jacksonville Association, P. O. Box 33, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
For more information regarding the LJA, visit lakejacksonville.org.
