For the first time in school history, Jacksonville High School presented two homecoming kings to serve along side queen Lesly Munoz.
Kasey Canady and Jose Solano received an identical number of votes from Jacksonville High School students; therefore the both young men were named as homecoming king.
Munoz, Canady and Solano are all multi-sport athletes at Jacksonville High School.
The crowning ceremony took place at the Historic Tomato Bowl, prior to the start of the Tribe's game against Cleburne.
