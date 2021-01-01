It was on the first Sunday of 1773 that John Newton stood before the faithful of his Anglican Church to read his sermon, “Faith’s Review and Expectation.” The first words of his sermon went as follows:
Amazing Grace! How sweet the sound,
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost, but now am found,
Was blind, but now I see.
There is a saying that, “history which inspires, may at first offend.” Whoever said that must have been thinking about John Newton. Born in 1725, his mother passed too early in his life. His father tried to educate him as an English merchantman, but failed. Later in life Newton would describe himself as an “aggressive atheist” living a life of debauchery on the high seas. The Royal Navy put a stop to it when he was arrested and ordered to serve aboard the HMS Harwich where his rebellious attitude resulted in his transfer to a slave trader ship bound for Africa. There his captain sold him to his slave trader partner. From there he became the servant of the Princess Peye in what is today Sierra Leone. For three years there he lived there, the fate of a slave. It wasn’t until 1748 that his father found out and hired mercenaries to rescue him and bring him back to England.
Off the coast of Ireland, the ship returning him to England ran into a fierce storm losing its sails and almost sinking. According to his writings, Newton cried out to God for his mercy and to spare his life, promising to mend his ways. After a month of drifting and near starvation, the ship finally grounded on the coast of Ireland. Newton did mend his ways, at least a little. He did embrace the Bible and gave up whisky and lusty women. Shockingly though, considering his experiences, he returned to the slave trade for six years even becoming the captain of a slave trader ship. His life of extremes finally caught up with him as he suffered a stroke at just 29 years old. He was able to find part time work as a tax collector. The balance of his time was spent learning the classic languages, studying the Bible, and finally taking Christianity seriously. He initially applied to the divinity schools of various denominations, but because of his personal history he was summarily rejected. After seven years, he was finally accepted by the Anglican Church. Given that he could speak from a “fully lived” personal history, his sermons became wildly popular.
After his sermon of 1773, he continued to speak out against slavery. He wrote a pamphlet entitled, “Thoughts Upon the African Slave Trade,” a classic amongst the many of indictments of slavery at the time. He was at the forefront of the efforts that finally brought forth the abolition of slavery in the British Empire in 1807.
It would be many more years before musical notes were applied to his famous sermon. His sermon was first published in “Olney Hymns in Three Books” in 1779. As was normal for that period, melodies were applied by the church membership themselves, often matching the words with melodies from other songs of faith. Although popular in England, the hymn was more fully embraced in the United States. By the turn of the century, American churches had added stanzas and set the words to a basic simple melody similar to what is known today.
It was William Walker who, in 1835, refined the melody and entitled it “New Britain” and published it in a book of hymns titled, “The Southern Harmony.” Over 600,000 copies were sold over four printings and by the time of the Civil War “Amazing Grace” had become part of the fabric of American life.
On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is a 1940’s era radio donated by a couple from Natchitoches who visited us last year. We weren’t able to repair the radio, but thanks to the miracle of modern electronics were able to install a blue- tooth speaker inside. When you visit the museum you may hear it whistling thetunes of long time Jacksonville resident Fred Lowery or singing the songs of Jacksonville native Al Dexter. During the holidays the museum staff loaded a play list of songs that included “Amazing Grace” and that caused us to wonder, and now write about, the origins of this beautiful song of optimism, fulfillment, and deliverance.
You museum, located at 300 South Bolton, is closed New Year’s Eve and day, but open Saturday, January 2nd from 11-4. Please visit us soon.
