Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.