On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is one of the first types of metal safes to be manufactured in the United States. Initially they were called Knob Chests but later became known as a Hobnail Safe. Pieces of sheet iron were fashioned around a wooden chest selected by the customer. A blacksmith would then fit straps of metal banding over the sheet iron. Cast iron nails with oversized heads were then pushed through the heated metal banding giving the safe a “hobnail” appearance and exceptional security from break-ins.
Our safe was owned by Pete Gremps Rhome (1806 – 1875), one of the earliest and most colorful residents of Old Jacksonville. Mr. Rhome arrived in Old Jacksonville in 1854. His arrival was big news as he brought with him brand new mercantile stock said to have been purchased in New York City. The material was shipped to Houston via Galveston then hauled from Houston via oxen wagons to Old Jacksonville, probably a six week journey. At that time safes were only manufactured in the northeast, so it is most likely that he purchased it in New York to protect his papers, documents, titles, and money during the voyage and final delivery to Old Jacksonville.
In 1855 Mr. Rhome purchased the inventory and existing business of James L. Warren located on the north end of the square in Old Jacksonville. He continued to operate his business at that location until the Civil War. During the Civil War there were neither enough people nor inventory to keep the business operating. It would be more than a year after the end of the war before he could reopen his store. He moved his business to new Jacksonville when it was established in 1872. Although he moved his firm to the new town, he continued to live in Old Jacksonville and commuted daily until his death. Later, fire destroyed his old home when other buildings in the old town also burned
Mr. Rhome did not leave us instructions on how to operate the safe and it takes more than a simple key to open it. It turns out the safe can only be opened by using a hobnail disguised as part of the safe’s construction. The nail portion of the hobnail is pressed into a small hole in the front of the safe. This releases a door that allows access to the keyhole. Mr. Rhome’s safe had several loose hobnails that frustrated our attempts to open it. It remained secured until 2018 when a 10 year old visitor figured it out in about 15 minutes!
We hope you will soon visit your museum to see this all the other 1,700 + items on display. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission and parking are free at our 300 South Bolton location.
