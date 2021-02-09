With the Library being closed as it moves to a new location, several folks have contacted the museum to see if we have the income tax forms. Since we are open only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11-4 it seemed we should not be the ones to distribute the forms. Instead, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will have the stock of tax forms.
During the distribution discussions we couldn’t help but wonder how the income tax came about. We did not recall any politician standing before their convention delegates and claim to be the party that brought us the income tax! More, the standing themes seem to be that they will lower taxes, raise taxes on the “rich,” or tax big corporations. Still, year after year, the middle class pays 70% of all income tax the IRS collects. So, we wondered, how did this happen?
At the end of the Civil War the national debt rose to 5.2 billion dollars. That was up from $465 million before the war. The government took several steps to pay down the debt. They printed paper money not backed by gold, called Greenbacks. They sold bonds like the ones on display in your Vanishing Texana Museum. But before all that, Congress, in 1861, had already passed an income tax bill. It provided for a 3% tax on all income over $800, about $24,000 in 2021 dollars. There was an immediate pushback from the voters, so the rate was graduated somewhat similar to what we have today. Congress repealed the tax in 1872, but didn’t forget about it.
Immediately after the Civil War the industrial and financial markets in the northeast generally prospered, but farmers in the south and west suffered from low prices for their products. From 1870 thru the 1880’s farmers formed political action organizations like the Grange, the National Farmers Alliance, and the People’s (Populist) party. All of these groups advocated for reforms that were considered very radical for the times. One of the reforms they sought was a graduated income tax aimed directly at the rich.
The first of the reforms that passed was the Revenue Act or Wilson-Gorman Tariff of 1894 which reduced the tariffs set by the McKinley Act of 1890. The Reforms Act was primarily supported by pro-free trade members of the Democratic Party. To offset the loss of government income from the reduced tariff, a 2% tax on income over $4,000 (about $120,000 in today’s dollars) was imposed. At the time, this impacted less than 1% of the wage earners.
A suit was brought before the Supreme Court. Even though the court had ruled the income tax during the Civil War was legal, they struck down this income tax as unconstitutional. Naturally, those that had supported the tax framed the decision as further proof of an alliance between government and big business against those that lived in rural areas. But at the turn of the century, as railroad expansion reached areas like Jacksonville, prosperity returned and public demands for reform began to wane.
Although the public was not pressing demands, the political parties still had the programs they wanted to fund. Democratic Party platforms, under the leadership of three time Presidential candidate William Jennings Bryant, consistently included an income tax feature. The progressive wing of the Republican Party also proposed an income tax on the rich.
Even though they knew it was unconstitutional, Congress again attached an income tax to a tariff bill. Conservatives, hoping to kill the idea for good, proposed settling the issue via a constitutional amendment. They believed that the amendment would never receive the necessary approval by three-fourths of the states. Much to their surprise, state after state ratified the amendment until finally on February 25, 1913, Secretary of State Philander C. Knox certified the votes, President Wilson signed it, and the 16th amendment to the US Constitution became the law of the land. Immediately, congress passed a new income tax which had little public opposition. They imposed a rate of 1% on the rich, less than 1% of the population. The rest is history.
To pick up tax forms, please visit the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce located at 1715 East Rusk St (Highway 79) just east of Bill McRae Ford. They are open Monday thru Friday from 8-5. And don’t forget to visit your Vanishing Texana Museum at 302 South Bolton on any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday from 11-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.