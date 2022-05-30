Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor and remember those who died while serving in our armed forces. This is the story of one of those men, 1st Lieutenant Morris Dean Jay of Jacksonville, Texas.
It’s October 3, 1944, a Tuesday, and the 92nd Bombardment Squadron assigned to the 8th Air Force is warming up the engines of their Boeing B-17G aircraft. Second in takeoff position is aircraft 43-38396, nicknamed “Insomnia.” Their destination will be the Maschinenfabrik Industrial Complex in Nuremberg, Germany. The Insomnia pilot is 1st Lt. Edmund Dornburgh. His co-pilot is 1st Lt. Morris Dean Jay of Jacksonville.
The mission aircraft take off and begin forming up. Insomnia takes a position just below and behind the lead bomber. At about 1200 hours, the bombers arrive over Germany and begin taking fire from anti-aircraft guns. The lead aircraft is hit by flak and goes into a nosedive. Lt. Dornburgh, as the deputy lead aircraft, noses the Insomnia up to take over the lead position for the formation. Seconds later, Sgt. Chiofil, in the ball gun turret under the aircraft, screams out a warning that was cut short. The lead aircraft, apparently having regained control, is trying to resume its position and collides with the underside of the Insomnia. Sgt. Chiofil is killed in the collision.
The force of the impact turns Insomnia on its back and the aircraft enters a spin. The bombardier, Lt. Walter, who also saw the other plane rising up, clips his chest type parachute on just as the Insomina begins to turn over. The engineer, Sgt. Boisseau, sees a portion of the starboard side wing detach from the aircraft. He crawls down to the cockpit and attempts to help the pilots regain control. His efforts result in a “sharp elbow dig to the ribs and a firm order to bail out.” He joins Lt. Walter and attempts to bail out, but the aircraft noses over and falls into a tailspin. The centrifugal forces pin both men to the fuselage.
At an unknown altitude the aircraft’s 5000 lb. bomb load and some 1200 gallons of remaining aviation fuel explode.
The explosion throws Boisseau and Walters, along with the pilot out of the aircraft. Our neighbor, Lt. Jay, along with the remaining crew members are killed in the explosion. Boisseau and Walters parachute into the middle of Luftwaffe air base and are immediately captured.
Lt. Dornburgh lands near the town Gieban-Wieseck, where he is captured along with two other pilots who were also shot down. Initially, they were taken to the local police station where they were to be held for transfer to a POW camp. Before the proper authorities arrive, the local Nazi block leader and the local National Militia leader show up at the police station and demand the prisoners be handed over to them. They are joined by the leader of the Hitlerjugend (the Nazi youth organization) who convinces the local police captain to leave the building. The three then take charge of the prisoners. While marching them along a road, an air raid alarm sounds. The airmen are ordered into a field where they are shot. Their bodies are covered with straw and later buried in a local cemetery where their names are recorded.
In June, 1947 a General Military Court is convened by the allies in Dachau, Germany. The three German nationals are charged with the murder of the three airmen and ordered to be arrested. It was discovered one had died before he could be apprehended and another committed suicide before the trial. The third individual, a man named Schad, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.
Lt. Jay’s body was recovered, identified by his dog tags. His body was initially interred at the Netherlands American Cemetery. Later his family had him repatriated and buried at our Resthaven Cemetery. Lt. Morris Dean Jay was born on August 9, 1920 to his parents Alton Ferris and Francis Dean Jay of Jacksonville, Texas, USA. Most of his siblings continued to live in Jacksonville and today their offspring are also here as our friends and neighbors.
This Memorial Day we hope you will stop by the Cherokee County War Memorial that adjoins the museum property to pay your respects to Lt. Jay and give thanks to all who died in service to our country for their sacrifice.
