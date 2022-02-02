On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is a suitcase from the 1920’s that is full of mysteries to be solved and stimulus for our imagination.
It’s a lightweight suitcase, about 2 inches long, 16 inches tall, and 7 inches deep, designed as a carry on for personal items. The body of the suitcase is made of simple pressed & glued paper, covered with canvas, and affixed with metal corners and latches. The most intriguing features of the case are the stickers from some of Europe’s finest hotels!
The first clue to the story of this luggage is a sticker from a steamship company. The sticker is in French and has the traveler’s name, cabin number, and departure date listed. The passenger’s name is Betty Brown, one of the original organizers of our museum! Born Elizabeth Brown, she was the only child of Mr. & Mrs. J. L. Brown, one of the founding families of Jacksonville. It seems that just six months before her marriage to Frank W. Ebaugh, she took the trip of a lifetime!
Undoubtedly her trip began here in Jacksonville, boarding the International and Great Northern Railroad, with what must have been a large gathering of friends and family to see her off. She, and perhaps a traveling companion, would have had to make several train changes to make her way to New York City where her steam ship awaited her. One can only hope that her father had upgraded her to a Pullman sleeper car and perhaps even thru Chicago where she would have taken the 20th Century Limited which rocketed along at 60 miles per hour. Given the length of this trip, she would have undoubtedly had a steamer trunk or two stowed in the baggage car, but our suitcase would have been traveling with her.
In the 1920’s there were two departures a week for Paris. Her ship, the SS de La Salle, was 450’ long and 55’ wide with decks towering over 25’ above the water line. The ship was just 7 years old and was specifically outfitted for elite travel. The information on the steamship sticker tells us Betty was in Cabin 55 and departed on Aug. 9, 1929. It would take seven or eight days to cross the Atlantic, arriving in the port of Le Havre, France. Upon debarkation, she would have been transported, again by train, the 134 miles to Paris and her hotel.
From the 1920’s through the 1950’s it was standard for luxury hotels to affix a sticker to the side of a guest’s luggage. The stickers were often designed by well-known artists and were certainly a visible sign of one’s status. Now, J. L. didn’t have his only daughter stay at just any hotel. Affixed to the center of her luggage is the sticker for the Grand Hotel du Louvre Paris, the most elegant and expensive hotel in all of Europe! While we don’t know her itinerary, we do know she traveled extensively in Europe, staying at the American Hotel in Amsterdam, the Palace Hotel in Milan, and the Hotel Monaco in Venice.
After her return and marriage on Feb. 22, 1930, Betty went on to be a person that continually gave back to her community. She was a member of the board and past president of the Jacksonville Library Association. The museum will remember her as our founder, first curator, and donor of some of our most valued treasures.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission is free at our 300 South Bolton location.
