While looking at recipes that the residents of Jacksonville cooked during Christmas a hundred years ago, we couldn’t help but notice the common use of a spice that we still associate with Christmas – cinnamon.
Turns out there are two kinds of cinnamon; Cinnamomum zeylanicuam is called “true cinnamon” and is native to Sri Lanka. The other type of cinnamon comes from the cassia tree, which grows in Vietnam, China, Indonesia and Central America and is the kind we find in our local supermarkets. It is slightly more bitter than Sri Lanka cinnamon. Both types of cinnamon come from the inner bark of trees.
Cinnamon is considered by most historians to be one of the first spices to be traded in the ancient world. Ancient Chinese used it as a medicine and the Egyptians used it in their embalming processes. It is the sacred plant of Dionysus, the Greek god of ecstasy. The Phoenix, a mythical bird that rises from its own ashes, used cinnamon, myrrh and spikenard to build the magical fire from which it is reborn.
At the start of the Middle Ages, Pliny the Elder, father of yesterday’s encyclopedia, and today’s Wikipedia, wrote that 35 grams of cinnamon were worth 500 grams of silver or about $625 US dollars. Today, that same 35 grams costs about $4.65. It was expensive because the Arab traders made it that way. They concocted stories to hide the real source of the spice and to justify its scarcity and cost.
The mythical “cinnamologus bird” originates from these stories. The traders claimed that the bird made its nests of cinnamon sticks in Arabia, but didn’t acutally know from where the birds got the sticks. To obtain the cinnamon, the traders had to fend off the birds from their nests that were built on faces of perilous cliff hanging locations.
In many of the tales, these birds are described as “small winged snakes.” Pliny the Elder calls these tales as “evidently invented for the purpose of enhancing the prices of these spices.” Instead, he writes, the Ethiopians, after buying it from their neighbors, carry it over “vast tracts of sea, upon rafts, that are neither steered by rudder, or drawn or impelled by oars or sails, indeed no motive power at all but man alone and his courage.” He goes on to say that it took almost five years to travel to the source and back.
At the beginning of the 6th century, Dutch traders arrived in Sri Lanka, then known as Ceylon, and discovered the spice growing there. They took control of the area, built a fort to protect their investment and established a monopoly on the spice that lasted for over a hundred years. When the Dutch discovered that there were other sources of cinnamon trees along the coast of India, they sent their ships and armies to burn the trees in order to preserve their high profits. Eventually, the Dutch monopoly over cinnamon is broken when the world discovered it can be successfully grown in climates similar to Sri Lanka.
As a final note, we wouldn’t want you to finish reading this column thinking that Pliny the Elder just made up stories about how things should happen. Born in 79 AD at Como, Italy, you will find his quotes still alive and impactful today. Here are but four. “Home is where the heart is.” “In these matters the only certainty is that nothing is certain.” “The lust of avarice has so totally seized upon mankind that their wealth seems rather to possess them than they possess their wealth.” “An object in possession seldom retains the same charm that it had in pursuit.”
Feel free to stop by and visit your Vanishing Texana Museum during the Christmas holidays. We’ll be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but otherwise open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free at our 300 South Bolton location.
