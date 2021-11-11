As Veterans Day approaches, we hope you will take a moment to stop by our City Park and view the War Memorial. Inscribed on the base of the dough boy statue are the names of those who gave their lives in World War I (1914-1918) which concluded at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Your Vanishing Texana Museum has several exceptional artifacts and photos from the “Great War” but just recently received an iconic item, a US Army Great Coat (aka Trench Coat), a gift from Mr. Anthony Phlieger.
The coat, now on display, has a tell-tale label sewn inside lower right lining that reveals it was supplied to the army by the Retailers Commercial Union (RCU) of Chicago, Ill. During that period our government did not produce uniforms or great coats for its soldiers. Instead, various civilian tailoring firms made everything. One of the largest was the RCU which had been founded in 1916 and had erected a large building in Chicago to warehouse its products. The Northern Jobbing Company, established in 1906, was a co-op of clothing makers who subcontracted the manufacturing of our great coat for RCU. Given that most US Army WWI uniforms were manufactured by England or France for the US troops, this Great Coat is a rare find.
The Great Coat is not an outcome of WWI. Some say a Scotsman named Charles MacIntosh came up with the concept in the early 1800’s. British luxury clothiers Burberry and Aquascutum both claim designs back to the 1850’s with Burberry submitting a design for an Army officer’s raincoat to the United Kingdom War Office in 1901. But it was the Great War that redefined the coat and its very name. The Great Coat became known as a “Trench Coat,” aptly named as it was worn chiefly to keep soldiers in the trenches warm.
Officers were allowed to use their own funds to purchase uniforms and coats, but enlisted men were not. Because of its simple cut and lack of design elements we suspect our coat was worn by an enlisted man. The coat is 45” long, an olive drab color, and is made of wool serge, a durable twilled woolen or worsted fabric. It has two rows of three Bakelite (later called plastic) buttons and has two very deep pockets. Around the waist are two belt loops which would have allowed the soldier to carry various items on a field belt such as binoculars, holsters of various purposes, and maybe even a canteen.
After the war, civilian designs of trench coats grew in popularity, particularly following the lead of Humphry Bogart in his role as Rick in Casablanca. They remain a part of our men’s fashion choices.
Please stop by your museum to view this iconic piece.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at our 300 South Bolton location.
