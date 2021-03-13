March 14th is National Pi Day. We don’t mean “pie” like those famous pies baked by Mrs. Gowin available at Sadler’s Restaurant. No, we mean the good old 3.14 type of Pi. Since less than 20% of Americans recall how to use Pi in mathematics, it might seem unusual to have a full day set aside to celebrate it!
Pi ( π ) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. After measuring circular objects for thousands of years, mathematicians determined that a circle is always a little more than three times its width (diameter) around. Because Pi is a constant number, it is always the same for any circle of any size. Because Pi is generally rounded to 3.14, then every March 14th is celebrated as Pi Day.
Early values for Pi were obtained by using a number of different methods. Ancient Babylon used stretched ropes to determine a standard value of 3.125. It is believed that Egyptians built their pyramids using a basis of Pi. The vertical height of the pyramids has the same relationship with the perimeter of the base as a circle’s radius does to its circumference.
It was Archimedes (287–212 BC), a Greek mathematician, who first used an algorithmic approach to calculate Pi. He drew a polygon inside a circle and then drew another polygon outside the circle. He then kept adding more and more sides on both polygons. After adding 96 polygons he arrived at 3.14. The symbol we used today for Pi (π) comes from the first letter of the Greek word “perimetros,” meaning circumference. The first reference to the symbol as standing for Pi was in a book published by William Oughtred, inventor of the slide rule, in 1647 and popularized a hundred years later by Leonhard Euler, one of history’s great mathematicians. It was Euler who introduced much of the modern mathematical terminology used today. It’s his symbol, “∑,” that sums up a column of numbers in Excel. Because of his status, the “π” symbol was finally universally accepted. Prior to his input, people referred it simply as “the quantity which when the diameter is multiplied by it, yields the circumference.”
With the advent of computers in the second half of the twentieth century, the number of known digits of Pi increased from about 2000 to 500,000. This was achieved by using a CDC 6600 (Control Data Corporation) computer. At 3 Mega Flops (floating operating points per second) it was the world’s fastest computer from 1964 to 1969. This record was broken again in 2017 when a Swiss scientist, over 100 days, computed more than 22 trillion digits of Pi. Since the exact value of Pi can never be calculated, we can never find the accurate area or circumference of a circle.
The popularity of Pi Day as a phenomenon started in 1988 when Larry Shaw decided to use the March 14th as a day for bonding activates between members of his staff. On that day, he offered fruit pies and tea to all staff members at 1:59 PM (the following three digits of the value). It turns out that March 14th is also Albert Einstein’s birthday, so it became a very special nerd day celebration. It was declared a national holiday on March 12, 2009. Leave it to the Congress to miss doing it on March 14th.
If you have kids interested in math, then you may want to pick up a copy of Sir Cumference and the Dragon of Pi. In the book, Sir Cumference has been changed into a fire-breathing dragon. His son, Radius and Lady Di of Ameter search for clues to a magic number that is the same for all circles that will change him back.
