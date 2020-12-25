As Christmas 1920 arrived, Jacksonville residents had a real reason to celebrate. From 1918 and into 1919, 5000,000,000 people, or about a third of the world’s population had been infected by the Spanish Flu. During that pandemic, 675,000 Americans died although it seemed to have less impact in Jacksonville than other areas of the country. World War I had ended iin November of 1918, but it took most of 1919 to get our troops home. Americans realized that they were a world military and economic power, no longer to be looked down upon by Europeans. The three railroads serving Jacksonville had hauled out almost record loads of tomatoes, peaches, watermelons, pecans and other crops. By Christmas of 1920, there were real reasons for the local population to feel safe and secure again.
After the shocks of World War I and the pandemic, people craved more innocent times. As evidenced by Christmas cards of the time, they found it in the themes of “Merry Old England” and Charles Dickens. There were four silent movie versions of the Charles Dickens novella, “The Christmas Carol,” one of which was shown at the Jacksonville Opera House. The “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” first performed in 1897, would have been repeatedly played on your new Victor Victrola with the chart-topping version performed by the Vincent Lopez Orchestra as the best choice.
Of course, after Thanksgiving, the families would go into the woods in search of the perfect Christmas tree. The desired trees of 1920 had a different shape than those we have today because local pine trees were “topped,” resulting in a Christmas tree that was bigger at the bottom. More “girthier” or “bulgier” at the lower half were the most sought after tree tops. Lametta, a type of tinsel made of lead alloy foil with tin bonded on top was the more expensive, and poisonous, decoration. The less expensive choice was ultra-flammable paper covered with aluminum foil. Paper decorations, some purchased and some homemade, also adorned the tree. It wouldn’t be until 1922 that General Electric introduced cone shaped Christmas tree lighrs, so often, candles were placed on small holders attached to the pine branches. The space under the Christmas tree was filled with scenes from the birth of Jesus. Santa placed newfangled toys like polo sticks and Lincoln Logs by the fire place or beside the tree.
Honeycomb bells, homemade using red tissue paper, were the desired decoration to be placed on the mantle for all to comment on. Ceramic snow baby figurines now appeared for the first time in the local mercantile businesses and were quickly swept up by locals. Scotch tape wouldn’t be invented until 1930, so unflavored adhesive stickers sealed the Christmas gifts.
The Liberty Hotel wouldn’t be built until 1922 just south of today’s Brookshire Brother’s Market, so there was no formal venue to host a Christmas dinner. Families gathering to cook Christmas dinner would likely turn to their food pantry to pick a flavor of “America’s most favortie dessert,” Jello-O.
A cookbook from the time offers the following recipe:
“Little Batter Puddings (1920)”
“½ cup sugar”
“½ cup milk”
“1 cup flour”
“2 tsp baking powder”
“Put a tablespoon of this batter into a buttered cup (probably a muffin tin will do) and add 1 tablespoon of raisins, shredded dates, or apples )note: the autor says raisins are really best for Christmas). Cover filling with another tablespoon of the batter and then decorate the top with shredded almonds or decorate in a little pattern with one red cinamon drop and two or four leaves of Angelica (crystallized strips of young angelica stems are bright green in color and were sold as a cake decoration material). Bake for half an hour Plate each pudding with a sprig of holly and a serving of Hard Sauce, if you like.”
Hard sauce seems to have been a scrumptious delight meant to be plopped on top of warm pies, puddings, cobblers and crisps. The whiskey is what apparently makes it extra delicious.
“Ingredients”
“1 stick of softened (not room temperature) butter”
“1 ½ cups powdered sugar”
“2 tbsp. Whiskey, more or less to taste”
Beat butter with mixer until fluffy. Add powdered sugar gradually until incorporated, scraping sides of the bowl twice during the process. Add whiskey and beat again, scraping the bowl to make sure everything gets mixed together.” Now this is the Prohibition Era, so we won’t speculate on where the prime ingredient for Hard Sauce comes from.
This 1920 Christmas really set the stage for the style of Christmases we still enjoy today. What is more, once the financial prosperity of the 20s really got rolling, this Christmas helped to solidify the frantic shopping that we Americans both celebrate and lament today.
