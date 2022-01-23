It seems Jacksonville residents have always been adept at “making do.” Grammatically, “making do” is an idiom, a verb phrase, and it means to use what one has on hand or to persevere through non-ideal circumstances.
After moving their town to accommodate the path of the International and Great Northern Railroad, the citizens of Jacksonville might have thought that their days of making do were over, but an economic depression followed in early 1873, a depression that lingered for almost 10 years. The 1922 Silver Jubilee was celebrated at the beginning of the Roaring 20’s, but the Great Depression occurs just seven years later in October of 1929. On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is a relic of “making do” during that depression.
In the late 1800's, many suppliers began to package flour, sugar, and other foods in cotton sacks. This cut down on the need for bulky and expensive wooden barrels. The flour sacks were tightly woven bags of cotton cloth and consumers later converted them into useful items that could be utilized around the home. One of the most popular items made from these sacks were women’s dresses.
Recently, Mr. John Battle gifted a white flour sack dress made by his grandmother, Mrs. Vicey Battle. Vicey was the wife of Cleveland Battle (1893-1995), a local, well-known farmer, who was widely admired and valued as a “shade tree veterinarian.”
Our aged white dress measures 36” in length and is 16” wide. Vicey added a red and white checkered collar and sleeve trim to finish it off. Although sacks like this were often washed in bleach or bluing, the manufacturing information and stamps are still visible, bleeding through to the front of the dress in several places. Originally, the sack held 100 pounds of flour.
In addition to dresses, women of the depression era recycled these sacks to make everything from diapers to curtains, underwear, and aprons. Smaller remnants were used to make dish towels, quilt squares, doll clothes, and many other house hold items. Our 1933 Sears & Roebuck offers enough cotton fabric to make a dress for 60 cents, or about $12.00 in 2021 dollars, important savings during rough times.
Soon major companies like Pillsbury, Gold Metal, Mothers, and others recognized a way to increase sales was to make the sacks in colorful designs and to use water soluble inks for corporate logos and labeling. In 1933 a booklet entitled “Sewing with Cotton Bags” was published to assist the rural home-maker to maximize use of these cotton bags.
With the coming of World War II, the use of cotton sacks was not only thrifty, but also patriotic. Because of the need for uniforms and battle gear, in 1943 the War Production Board restricted the use of cotton cloth and set standards for the design of clothing to minimize its use. After the war, coated paper sacks replaced cotton bags and the heyday of cotton sack dresses began to pass.
We hope you will soon make plans to visit your Vanishing Texana and see this unique reminder of the personal efforts of our former citizens to “make do.”
Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission and parking are free at our 300 South Bolton location.
