It seems there is always someone on the news saying things are even worse than they were during the Great Depression of the 1930’s or even the Civil War! It would, perhaps, be more accurate to say not much had changed in the past 100 years.
As in 2020, there was a Presidential election in 1920. The then current president, President Wilson, had suffered a stroke/ heart attack. His wife, Edith Bolling Gault, was protective of both her husband’s reputation and power, and shielded her husband from any bedside visitors. She would gather any items that needed the president’s attention and supposedly present them to him. She would later return with the president’s answers, directives, and orders. She was running what the press called a “bedside government” that essentially excluded Wilson’s staff, the Cabinet and the Congress. This person, whom Wilson had met at a White House function in 1915 and married shortly thereafter, was running the country!
In 1919 there did not yet exist clear constitutional guidelines of what to do, in terms of the transfer of presidential power, when severe illness struck the chief executive. The methods and standards we have for a Vice President assuming the duties of the President were not in place in 1920 and the opposition in Congress was inflamed. She was, essentially, the nation’s chief executive until her husband’s second term concluded in March of 1921. Woodrow Wilson later died in his Washington, DC on Sunday, Feb. 3, 1924.
It was not until 1967 that the 25th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, which provides a more specific means of transfer of power when a president dies or is disabled. Still, there is much scholarly disagreement, that with today’s advancements in medicine technology, the 25th amendment may not be enforceable in all situations.
For the 1920 election, Republicans nominated Warren G. Harding, an Ohio newspaper editor and United States Senator, to run for president with Calvin Coolidge, Governor of Massachusetts, as his running mate. The Democrats nominated another newspaper editor from Ohio, Governor James M. Cox, as their presidential candidate, and thirty-seven-year-old Franklin Delano Roosevelt for vice president. It was a bitter and hard fought battle, with many of the accusations and appeals to the voters’ emotional side reminiscent of what we experienced in the 2020 election.
But it was Harding’s platform of “Return to Normalcy” that won him the election.” In another campaign speech he said, "America's present need is not heroics but healing; not nostrums but normalcy; not revolution but restoration...not surgery but serenity." Although President Kennedy later paraphrased his speech, Harding was also the first to propose that we ask not what our country can do for us, but rather what we can do for our country.
Harding proved to be a popular president, reducing taxes, limiting European immigration, and successfully hosting a disarmament conference. For all the positives, his legacy was tarnished by the Teapot Dome bribery scandal, by rumors he was drinking alcohol in the White House during Prohibition, and for having extramarital affairs also in the White House. Sadly, his vigor was diminished when he was stricken by what is thought to have been a mutation of the Spanish flu. Hoping to mend the divisions in the country, he embarked on a “Journey of Understanding” and it was on this trip that he suffered a heart attack while in San Francisco and died.
Many believed he had been murdered by those that opposed him. There were dozens of conspiracy theories that he was poisoned in various ways either before or during the trip that led to his death, even though there were five doctors in attendance at his passing, all agreeing that he had died from heart failure caused by progressive heart disease coupled with an ongoing blood pressure of over 180.
The extramarital affairs would later be proven to be true. One of the women, Nan Briton, was just into her 20’s when the affair began and wrote a book after Harding’s death. The book, “The President’s Daughter,” was sold door-to-door in brown paper packages and included provocative accounts of her sexual encounters with Harding.
Race relations, immigration, coin shortages, conspiracy theories, mutations of a worldwide pandemic, and many other similarities to 2020 faced the citizens of our community in 1921.
