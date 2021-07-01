At the Flag Day Celebration held at our War Memorial, a young group from the Sweet Union Baptist Church played a rousing rendition of the song, “When the Saints Come Marching In.” According to Wikipedia, in 1937, Luther G. Presley composed words for the song based on an African American spiritual song. It was his boss, Virgil O. Stamps, who wrote the accompanying music to the words. Before that, in 1924, V.O. Stamps started his music company right here in Jacksonville, TX.
Virgil was born in Upshur County, TX, his father serving for a time in the Texas State Legislature. His love for music and singing eventually leads him to be hired around 1917 by the Vaughn Publishing Company to open a sales office here in Jacksonville. Mr. Vaughn is generally considered to be a principal founder of Southern Gospel Music through his teaching of shape note music, publications of song books using shape notes, and even establishing the first professional gospel quartet.
Ever the promoter, Stamps feels the East Texas thirst for fresh gospel music is being unfulfilled and so in 1924 he founded the V.O. Stamps School of Music here in Jacksonville. His first gospel music book, Harbor Lights, is a success, so much so that he asks his friend, J. R. Baxter, to become his music partner. In 1927, they change the name of the company to the Stamps-Baxter Music and Publishing Company and two years later move the headquarters to Dallas where more musical resources are available to them. Shortly thereafter, Baxter moves to Chattanooga, TN to open a second office. The pair are able to attract all the major talent. The most gifted songwriters, the best singers, and sought after instructors all sign on to be part of their business.
The partners also establish the Stamps Gospel Quartet. In fact, they authorize 11 groups to use that name including the Stamps-Baxter Blackwood Brothers. In Dallas, a local radio station picks up on their music and broadcasts a regular show. In those days, AM radio stations could power up during the late evening hours extending their reach, and therefore the influence of Stamps-Baxter Music, into the entire mid-west. Stamps-Baxter becomes the premier publisher and entertainment resource for gospel music. Even Elvis records an album with the Stamps-Baxter Quartet. Virgil dies in 1940, so Baxter returns to Dallas to head up the business. After his death, ownership passes to various corporations.
So, next time you hear “When the Saints Come Marching In!” or “Turn Your Radio On!,” or “Walk with the Lord!” be sure to remember it all started in Jacksonville, TX.
Many, many, many thanks to Dr. Deborah Burkett for her most generous contribution of historic V.O. Stamps songbooks that were published right here in Jacksonville. She donated eight song books, so we hope you’ll stop by soon to see them along with a list we’ve compiled of our favorite 100 songs Virgil and his partner published.
Your museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission and parking are free at our 300 South Bolton location.
