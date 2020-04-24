Nacogdoches County: Manhunt under way for 14-year-old suspect

UPDATE (10:51 a.m. Friday): The suspect has been apprehended. No charges have been filed at this time.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting that happened on Thursday evening in the vicinity of CR 715 and SH 7 West, near the A.L. Mangham Regional Airport.
Authorities are continuing to search for a 14-year-old male who allegedly shot and killed a male family member.
The shooting took place shortly after 11 p.m.
