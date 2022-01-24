The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is featuring a traveling NASA exhibit from the Johnson Space Center.
The exhibit, “NASA Apollo Space Missions: Texas and American History," includes artifacts including moon/lunar rock replica displays from the Apollo 15 mission and the Apollo 6 expedition.
It also features informational/photographic panels about the “Project Apollo” missions, a replica of a Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, a replica of the helmet used in Apollo training and photographs from the Apollo 12 Extravehicular Activity (EVA) photography collection.
The exhibit, which will run through March 26, is on loan from the JSC in Houston.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information or to schedule a group tour, call the ETOM at 903-983-8295 or visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum.
