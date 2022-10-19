Workforce Solutions East Texas announces its partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The agencies will host an interactive employer event in East Texas 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Maude Cobb Convention Center, located at 100 Grand Blvd. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "Disability: Part of the Equity Equation."
The public and East Texas employers to join the event, visit immersion tables to expand knowledge on types of disabilities, and learn about programs to help your business find and train applicants. The event will feature a proclamation from the Longview Mayor Pro-Tem, Kristen Ishihara, success stories from Workforce Solutions East Texas participants, and immersion tables with an invitation for audience participation.
“Most people don’t realize that individuals with disabilities are one of the largest minority groups in the United States,” said Anne Cozart, TWS VRS Business Relations Coordinator. “Our event is an effort to connect employers with this group and also to offer them services, such as disability awareness training, for their current employees.”
WSET partners with TWS-VRS to ensure that individuals with disabilities in our community have access to the array of workforce services we offer. Workforce Solutions staff may make referrals to TWS-VRS for job seekers with physical or mental disabilities to determine appropriate benefits and eligibility. Workforce Solutions staff may also receive referrals from TWS-VRS for VR customers who may be eligible to receive workforce services such as adult education and literacy services, childcare services, attend career workshops, training, and more. VR staff are often co-located in Workforce Solutions Offices and can provide information about how VR Services may help individuals with disabilities reach their employment goals. Together, our partnership is a win-win for Texans with disabilities seeking employment and for employers seeking to expand diversity and inclusion efforts by making their workforces inclusive of people with disabilities.
“We wanted to provide an interactive event, so we’ve asked professionals who support various disabilities [hearing loss, vision loss, physical impediments, etc.] to give attendees a taste of what it would be like to experience each condition,” said Sonia White, Student HireAbility Navigator. “We’ve set up what we’re calling immersion tables to educate employers so that they can more readily relate to future candidates who apply for a position with them.”
Immersion Tables
• Blind – Jarrett Gist with Lighthouse for the Bling
• Mobility – Susan Harris with Access 2 Mobility
• Mental and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities – Kathleen Newman with Community Healthcore
• Hearing – Lori Cotter with TWS VRS and Teresa Dell with Sorenson Communications
The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year "National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week." In 1962, the word "physically" was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.
