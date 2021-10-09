featured
National Night Out: Annual event aims to acquaint police, community
Linda Crim, of Jacksonville, passed away at the age of 70 on September 29, 2021. She was born in Cooper, TX to Herbert and Betty Ruth (Mitchell) Krannich. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Rondo Crim. They were married for over 50 years. Linda loved horses, riding horses and was a big anima…
