National Weather Service figures indicate Jacksonville received 7.5 inches of snow

The snow is now rapidly melting away in Cherokee County. According to the National Weather Service, Jacksonville received 7.5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. Rusk picked 6 inches and 4 inches came down in Bullard.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

While most communities received between four and five inches of snow in the past 24 hours, Jacksonville topped out at a whopping 7.5 inches, according to figures released by the National Weather Service (NWS).

It began snowing Sunday afternoon and the wet stuff continued to fall well into the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

The NWS revealed that Rusk collected 6 inches of snow, Wells had 4.3 inches and Bullard and Cuney saw 4 inches fall in their respective areas.

Troup picked up 3 inches according to the NWS.

As far as the area cities, Nacogdoches and Henderson collected 5 inches, Palestine wasn't far behind, with 4.5 inches while Tyler and Athens reported 4 inches.

According to bestplaces.net, Jacksonville averages 0.6 inches of snow per year.

