National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for Monday

SHREVEPOERT - A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for a large number of counties in Northeast Texas and parishes in northwest Louisiana.
The warning is from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday.
The Red Flag Warning meanse extreme fire conditions will be present in the area due to three factors.: strong (10-15 miles per hour) winds, low humidity (20-25%) and very dry vegetation.
"Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires are possible," according to a NWS media release.
Forecast highs for the area range from 103-107 degrees on Monday.
People are reminded that a Burn Ban is in effect in the counties that will be included in the Red Flag Warning whereby outdoor burning is strictly prohibited.
Individuals are also asked to avoid tossing cigarettes out of car windows and to avoid welding around areas that can quickly ignite. Another recommendation is to avoid idling cars in grassy areas or where weeds are present.
Those pulling trailers, should make sure that all safety chains are securely fastened.
The Red Flag Warning covers the counties of Smith, Gregg, Cherokee, Rusk, Angelina, Nacogdoches, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Sabine.
