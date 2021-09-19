Dr. David Creech, professor of agriculture at Stephen F. Austin University, will speak on “Growing Azaleas in East Texas” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the main auditorium of Palestine High School.
Dr. Creech is director of the beautiful Mize Azalea Gardens at SFA. He is a world-renowned expert on ornamental plants of the American South.
The lecture, sponsored by the Anderson County Master Gardeners Association, is free and open to the entire community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.