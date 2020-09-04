Nation's unemployment rate falls significantly in August

WASHINGTON — U.S. unemployment dropped sharply in August from 10.2% to a still-high 8.4%, with about half the 22 million jobs lost to the coronavirus outbreak recovered so far, the government said Friday in one of the last major economic reports before Election Day.
Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, down from 1.7 million in July and the fewest since hiring resumed in May. And an increasingly large share of Americans reported that their jobs are gone for good, according to the Labor Department report.
Altogether, that was seen by economists as evidence that further improvement is going to be sluggish and uneven.
“The fact that employment is settling into a trend of slower, grinding growth is worrisome for the broader recovery,” said Lydia Boussour, an economist at Oxford Economics.
Still, President Donald Trump, who is seeking reelection in less than two months amid the worst economic downturn since the Depression in the 1930s, exulted over the latest unemployment figure, saying, “That is many, many months ahead of schedule.”
Democratic nominee Joe Biden downplayed the report and said the viral outbreak is still weighing on the economy.
“Donald Trump may be the only president in modern history to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office,” Biden said. The U.S. has 4.7 million fewer jobs now than when Trump was inaugurated, but if the monthly gains continue at the same pace as in August, those jobs would be recovered by January.
Friday’s figures were the next-to-last employment report before the presidential election Nov. 3. For many voters, the unemployment rate is the most visible measure of the economy.
Should unemployment keep dropping rapidly, it could near 7% by early November, said Michael Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute.
“That’s bad, it’s too high, many people will be suffering, but you can see healthy from there,” Strain said. “The question always has been: What’s going to matter more on Election Day — the rate of improvement of the economy or the absolute condition of the economy?”
The drop in unemployment was sharper than most economists expected and was attributed mainly to businesses recalling workers who had been temporarily laid off.
Private companies added just over 1 million jobs in August, with the government providing nearly 350,000 others, including a quarter-million temporary census workers. The fall in private hiring from 1.5 million jobs in July was seen as a sign that employers remain cautious with the virus still out of control.
The outbreak is blamed for about 187,000 deaths and almost 6.2 million confirmed infections in the U.S., by far the highest totals in the world.
Richard Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial, noted that about half the private-sector job gains were in three categories: retail, restaurants, hotels and casinos, and health care. All have benefited from the reopening of most states’ economies.
“When the reopening effect wears off, the overall job gains in coming months should be considerably smaller,” he said.
