Governor Gregg Abbott has proclaimed January to be School Board Recognition Month.
“Service is a volunteer effort, accepted by only a few in the community. It is a tough job with no salary,” reads a statement on the Texas Association of School Boards website. “It is a critically important job that requires an election and then mandated training. It is a responsibility that takes time, a mature outlook and careful decision-making.”
The decisions school boards make affects not just a single child or school campus, but entire school districts.
“In communities across the state, dedicated school board members willingly step forward to tackel serious issues, like addressing the needs of school communities during a pandemic, and deal with financial uncertainties while receiving no pay in order to provide excellent education experiences for all children,” said James B. Crow, TASB executive director. “We urge communities to join us in applauding their service.”
Seven trustees make up the Alto ISD school board.
Jeffrey Duplichain serves as president, Jed Morris as vice president and Stancy Skinner as secretary. The remaining board members include Jermey Jackson, Jay Jones, Randy Low and Lionel Whitaker.
“The month of January is set aside to thank this group for their service to our school and community. Alto ISD is extremely blessed by the commitment of this team,” Superintendent Kelly West said. “We can say with total confidence that our board is STUDENT-FIRST board. They are diligent with overseeing our finances, giving when it comes to creating benefits for our employees and 100% supportive of any action item that is for th betterment of our students. We are truly blessed by the served of these seven men.”
Seven members also comprise the Bullard ISD school board.
Cory Zahirniak, elected in 2019, serves as board president. His term ends in 2022.
“There is no better way to give back to your community than to volunteer and serve your school district,” Zahirniak said. “To ensure the success of our youth is to ensure the success of our country.”
Brian Vestal serves as vice president. Having been elected in 2020, his term will not end until 2023.
Board member Cory Santos, also elected last year, will serve until 2023.
Stephanie Luper’s seat in Place 6 will be on the election ballot this year. She has served the board since 2013 and is currently its secretary.
Jason Stainback, elected in 2020, will serve as trustee until 2023.
Susie Saxion was elected in 2019 and her term ends next year.
Jason Campbell, elected in 2018, will face reelection this year if he chooses to continue serving.
“To serve as trustee is both an honor and privilege for the Bullard ISD and community in itself. As Christians, we are all charged by God to spread the Gospel (the Good News). Carrying that forward into anything we serve in, we are to do it wholeheartedly all to His honor,” Campbell said. “So as
school board members trying to always serve in that capacity, we each are to lift up and encourage everyone in the schools - students, faculty, administration – and the district we all live in. In Bullard, Christian values are a high priority which in turn, results in everyone striving to do their best. These values exist within our Board and help and direct us in the decisions we are to make, always with what is best for the students of BISD first. When you have a school and community’s support and cohesiveness with all the working parts of what it takes to efficiently run a school district, it all comes together and make it all a joy to serve. It becomes, and is a FAMILY. And serving your family glorifies God.”
New Summerfield ISD has a board consisting of six members.
Michael Davis holds the position of president. He was re-elected this year and has served as trustee for 30 years.
J.B. Neeley, secretary, was also recently re-elected and has served the board for seven years.
Loleta Davis, whose seat is up for election in May, has been on the board for 15 years.
Lori Lawson has been a NSISD trustee for eight years. Her current term expires in 2022.
Joe Taylor has served as a trustee for five year. His term also expires in 2022.
Gary Don Davis, having served the board for two years, has a term expiring in 2022.
“It has been a great experience my first year working with our board of trustees,” Superintendent Joe Brannen said. “It has been a difficult year for everyone and our school board has done everything possible to help our district. The time they put towards doing what is best for students and our staff is very much appreciated.”
The Troup ISD school board is comprised of seven members.
Shane Jasper, first elected in 2014, serves as board president. His term ends in 2023.
Gene Whitsell serves as vice president, with a term ending this year. He has been a board member since 2012.
Lisa Lewis, board secretary, was originally elected to the board in 2016. Her current term ends next year.
Dianne Hamilton became a board member in 2019 by appointment in Place 4. She was elected to Place 2 in 2020. Her term ends in 2023.
Fielding Winchester was added to the board in 2020 to fulfill an unexpired term, one that ends this year.
Clayton Vickers was originally elected to the board in 2016 and his current term of office ends next year.
Trustee Joe Morris joined the board in 2018. His current term ends in 2023.
“I serve on the Board because I believe our youth is the foundation upon which the future of this country will be built,” Morris said. “We must equip them with the best education possible to insure that future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.