Originated in 1995 by the National School Boards Association, School Board Recognition Month has been celebrated each January since.
“This year brought the indispensable value of education into sharp focus as school districts across Texas continue to dedicate time and resources to ensure Texas students receive the best education possible regardless of the circumstances,” Governor Greg Abbott stated in proclaiming January 2021 School Board Recognition Month.
“School boards play a vital role in our efforts to improve education in the Lone Star State. Across Texas, dedicated school boards work with parents, educators and community members to create successful learning environments. Our school boards have also been instrumental in our state’s educational response to COVID-19 by leading their districts in implementing safety measures, coordinating and facilitating online learning and providing support to administrative staff, teachers, parents and students.”
The Texas Association of School Boards notes there are currently over 7,000 school board members serving in these volunteer positions across the state.
Having won election as a trustee, new school board members must complete a minimum of 16 hours of training, experienced members, eight.
In addition to the number of hours spent in training and meetings, these volunteers are tasked with making critical decisions and difficult choices regarding their respective districts.
Jacksonville ISD trustees include:
Randy McCown, President, elected 2012, current term expires 2021;
Todd Travis, Vice President, elected 2009, current term expires 2021;
Dean Dublin, Secretary, elected 2017, current term expires 2023;
Jeff Horton, elected 2011, current term expires 2022;
Matthew Leinbeck, elected 2019, current term expires 2022;
Blake Stephens, elected 2020, current term expires May 2021;
Jill Penn, elected 2020, current term expires May 2023.
"Everything we do at Rusk ISD starts with the Board of Trustees. Their willingness to serve in this leadership capacity is paramount to our success. We are so fortunate to have seven individuals who are willing to work as one for the betterment of our students, staff, and community,” RISD Superintenent Grey Burton said. “Of course there are times when different ideas or views arise in certain circumstances but I believe what makes our group special is their willingness to listen to each other and examine situations from a variety of perspectives. They respect each other and know, regardless of their differences, they are each focused on doing what is best for our students. The ability to work together in that manner takes a tremendous amount of trust. I have worked in Districts where trust did not exist and distrust tends to spread throughout an organization. It is impossible to create a good environment for students, staff or families in those instances. When someone goes to work or school knowing their leaders truly have each individual's best interest at heart great things happen. Our Board members have cultivated that type of environment for our District and I believe it is apparent when you talk to our staff and witness the success of our students. Our Trustees are truly a blessing to our District and we are all extremely thankful for them."
Serving as Rusk ISD trustees are:
Tracy Session, President, elected 2021, current term expires 2022;
Britt Patterson, Vice President, elected 2006, current term expires 2021;
Martin Pepin, Secretary, elected 2017, current term expires 2023;
Jake Ocker, elected 2016, current term expires 2022;
Teresa Phifer, elected 2014, current term expires 2023;
Montie Sunday, elected 2018, current term expires 2021;
Oliver Sturns, elected 2020 to an unexpired term, current term expires 2022.
Two trustees commented on the reasons they wanted to participate on the school board.
“I wanted to be a school board trustee to give back to my community and for every child who enters RISD the opportunity to receive the best education ever and a community they could always be proud of,” Session said.
Sturns, the newest member of the board simply stated, “I wanted to see our kids future be better and brighter for all.”
