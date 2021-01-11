Nearly 2,000 Cherokee County Electric COOP customers are without power

Nealy 2,000 Cherokee County Electric Cooperative customers are without electricity as of 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to the company's outage map.
In the southeast portion of the county 959 accounts are in the dark, while 640 are without services in the Maydelle area.
Just west of Alto, there are 381 customers that are waiting to have their services restored.
No estimated time of repair was given.
Power outages have been a frequent occurrence across the East Texas region in the last 24 hours as several inches of heavy-wet snow have blanketed the area, causing tree limbs to break on power lines.
