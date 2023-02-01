Nearly 3,000 customers without power in Cherokee County

Almost 3,000 customers in Cherokee County are without electricity as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Cherokee County Electric COOP reported 2,490 accounts as being without power, while 250 Oncor customers are in the dark.

The bulk of the Cherokee County Electric COOP customers affected are located in two rural areas of the county.

Nearly 700 accounts in and around Cuney are affected, and nearly an equal number of homes and businesses in the Ironton and Pierce's Chapel areas (southwest of Jacksonville) face the same issue.

There is no estimated time of repair at this time.

The power interruptions are caused by icing of powerlines and fallen tree limbs that are due to a winter storm that is slowly traveling through the region.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you