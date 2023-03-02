Nearly 3,000 customers without power in Cherokee County

As of 10:43 p.m. Thursday evening there were 2,953 customers without electricity in Cherokee County.
Cherokee County Electric COOP reported 2,016 accounts in the dark, with the bulk of that number being located northwest of Jacksonville along Hwy. 175.
Of the 934 Oncor customers affected, 878 are in and around Alto.
Neither utility provider indicated an estimated time that service would be restored.
The outages were caused by a strong line of thunder storms that passed through the region on Thursday night.
